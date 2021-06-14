How to Accept Google Pay On Your Website

Google Pay, or GPay, is an accelerated checkout options that allows users to quickly make purchases with credit cards that they have saved through their Google account. It’s easy to integrate and can make your online store a smoother experience.

How Does Google Pay Work?

Google Pay allows customers to make purchases using a pre-saved debit or credit card using their phone. It also allows for safe checkout through Google, since you don’t have to enter your credit card info. This can increase trust in your business, and lead to more sales.

Basically, users click the button, and are given a prompt to check out with Google. The payment details are sent to your payment service provider where it can be executed.

It’s cross platform, so it can be used by people with iPhones and Android phones, which makes it a lot more versatile than similar tech like Apple Pay. It can also be used in Firefox and Chrome, whereas Apple Pay can only be used in Safari.

The process of adding Google Pay to your store will vary depending on what service and payment provider you’re using, so we’ll cover the options for a few major e-commerce services. In any case, Google Pay will need you to serve your website over HTTPS, but you should be doing that regardless.

Google Pay is available through many different Payment Service Providers, and is also available directly as an API. Usually, you’re going to want to offer more payment options than just Google Pay, so you’ll want to use a dedicated provider that covers a lot of options rather than just implementing only GPay directly.

Using Shopify

Shopify is an ecommerce service that integrates checkouts with a fully built website and product management system. The setup for Google Pay is really simple and only requires a few clicks. Under the Settings menu, in the bottom left of the admin console, click on Payments:

Then, in the section for credit cards, click on Manage, then enable Apple Pay under “Accelerated

Checkouts.” Your store should immediately show Apple Pay as an option on supported devices.

If you don’t have an existing website, we’d highly recommend using Shopify if you’re going to be selling things online. You can use them to accept credit card payments on your website, as well as support payments using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, Apple Pay, and a host of other options like ShopPay.

Using WooCommerce

WooCommerce is a popular e-commerce solution which runs on WordPress. Adding Google Pay support to it is pretty easy.

Google Pay is offered through both Checkout.com and WooCommerce Payments, their primary payments provider. If you’re using WooCommerce Payments, you’ll simply need to enable “Payment Request Buttons” under Payments > Settings.

If you’re using Stripe for checkout, it should be enabled automatically, though you’ll want to make sure “Payment Request Buttons” is checked under WooCommerce > Settings > Payments > Stripe.

In either case, you’ll want to make sure your site is served over HTTPS and that you have a live WooCommerce account, not in Dev Mode.

Using Stripe

Stripe is a payment processor that’s very similar to PayPal, but offers great developer support to different applications and supports a lot of different checkout methods, including Google Pay. It’s the best option if you want to add payment support to your own application or website, and don’t want to use an existing e-commerce solution.

If you’re using Stripe Checkout, a Stripe-hosted checkout page which handles payment processing automatically, you don’t have to do anything. Google Pay is supported by default on any device that supports it.

If you want to set up payments on your own domain, you’ll need to interact with the Stripe API. On the frontend, Stripe offers Payment Request Buttons, which give you an integration with Google and Apple Pay.

If you plan to use Apple Pay, you’ll need to verify your domain with Apple, but Google Pay doesn’t require this. You’ll simply need to use the Stripe API to create and send payments using these buttons.

This will depend highly on your frontend configuration, but in either case you will need to manually set up a payment intent object and communicate between your server, Stripe, and the client. This will require custom code to run on the server.

To learn more, you can read Stripe’s documentation on setting up Payment Request Buttons.