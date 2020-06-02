How to Request a LetsEncrypt Certificate Using Acme

LetsEncrypt changed the SSL certificate world when its offer of free, short-lived, SSL certificates allowed a vast amount of individuals and companies to secure their web applications at no cost. With this service, the necessary infrastructure would need to exist, and to that end, a plethora of applications sprung up that fit the SSL-issuing needs.
One of the most common utilities is that of
CertBot, which can work well, but another open-source application that is available is
acme.sh. This is an entirely shell-based ACME (the protocol used by LetsEncrypt for issuing SSL certificates) client. With a lot of advanced functionality built-in, this client allows for complex configurations.
Installing Acme.sh
The easiest way to install
[acme.sh](<http://acme.sh>) is the following, which downloads and executes the script from here,
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/acmesh-official/acme.sh/master/acme.sh.
curl <https://get.acme.sh> | sh
The source for that site is located here, if you would like to verify what the actual script is doing
The installation will download and move the files to
~/.acme.sh, and install an alias into your
~/.bashrc file. Additionally, a cron job will be installed if available.
First Steps
A lot of how you use
[acme.sh](<http://acme.sh>) depends on the method and application that you are requesting the certificate for. Acme.sh offers many different methods to actually request a certificate such as:
- Webroot mode
- Standalone mode
- Standalone tls-alpn mode
- Apache mode
- Nginx mode
- DNS mode
- DNS alias mode
- Stateless mode
In this article, I’m going to demonstrate two different ways to request a certificate. I am including web server configurations for both NGINX and Apache, which uses the Webroot method. The DNS mode method uses a configuration file to create CNAME records that are used to verify the domain, instead of creating a file on the file system.
Web Server Configuration
NGINX LetsEncrypt Configuration
NGINX makes it easy to create a shared configuration to use when using the
webroot method of requesting a certificate.
letsencrypt.conf
It is recommended to create a standalone configuration that can be included as needed in the vhost configurations, like so:
include /etc/nginx/letsencrypt.conf
# Rule for legitimate ACME Challenge requests (like /.well-known/acme-challenge/xxxxxxxxx)
# We use ^~ here, so that we don't check other regexes (for speed-up). We actually MUST cancel
# other regex checks, because in our other config files have regex rule that denies access to files with dotted names.
location ^~ /.well-known/acme-challenge/ {
# Set correct content type. According to this:
# <https://community.letsencrypt.org/t/using-the-webroot-domain-verification-method/1445/29>
# Current specification requires "text/plain" or no content header at all.
# It seems that "text/plain" is a safe option.
default_type "text/plain";
}
# Direct access returns a 404
location = /.well-known/acme-challenge/ {
return 404;
}
Apache
Much like NGINX, Apache can create a separate configuration file. An example of this configuration is shown below.
/etc/apache2/conf-available/letsencrypt.conf
In this case, the Apache configuration is specific to the virtual host due to the need to include the disk location. The following is a common location, but it may be differ depending on your specific configuration.
Alias /.well-known/acme-challenge/ "/var/www/html/.well-known/acme-challenge/"
<Directory "/var/www/html/">
AllowOverride None
Options MultiViews Indexes SymLinksIfOwnerMatch IncludesNoExec
Require method GET POST OPTIONS
</Directory>
DNS Configuration
In this article, I am demonstrating the DNS mode using Cloudflare, as it offers extremely quick DNS changes and works exceptionally well with this method.
Acme.sh uses two environmental variables for the
dns_cf method:
CF_Key and
CF_Email. To include this in your environment upon startup, you can include this config within your
.bashrc file.
It may not be readily apparent, but there is a preceding space before each export command, which generally ensures that they won’t be read into history, just in case.
export CF_Key="#########..."
export CF_Email="cfaccount@email.com"
Issue Certificate via Webroot Method
When issuing the following command, two domains are defined in a single certificate. This is to make sure that when either hostname is requested (and often redirected to the canonical one), the request will still be protected by a secure connection.
acme.sh --issue -d example.com -d www.example.com -w /var/www/html
Issued certificates are in
/.acme.sh/acme.sh/{domain_name}
Issue Certificate via DNS Method
When using the DNS-issuing method, a temporary
txt record is created via the Cloudflare API, and LetsEncrypt verifies the domain using that temporary record. This is a cleaner method, as no
webroot configuration is needed.
# Multiple Domains
acme.sh --issue --dns dns_cf -d example.com -d www.example.com
Issued certificates are in
/.acme.sh/acme.sh/{domain_name}
Renewing Certificate
By default, Acme.sh, will create a
cronjob like the following entry:
48 0 * * * "/home/user/.acme.sh/acme.sh" --cron --home "/home/user/.acme.sh" > /dev/null
To force a renewal, you can issue the following command, which will use the same issuing method as originally used:
acme.sh --renew -d example.com -d www.example.com
Removing Certificates
If you no longer want to renew a certificate, it’s very easy to remove. This does not remove the certificate from the disk, though. To do that, you will need to navigate to
~/.acme.sh/ and remove the directory containing the certificates.
acme.sh --remove -d example.com -d www.example.com
This does allow one to clean up the certificates that are set up for renewal, which you can check by listing the certificates like so:
acme.sh --list
Conclusion
LetsEncrypt offers an excellent and easy-to-use service for provisioning SSL certificates for use in websites. Creating a secure website is easier than ever, and using the acme.sh client means you have complete control over how this occurs on your web server.
With a number of different methods to obtain a certificate, even very secure methods, such as a delegated domain, allows one to properly retrieve the needed certificates.