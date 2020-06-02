How to Request a LetsEncrypt Certificate Using Acme

LetsEncrypt changed the SSL certificate world when its offer of free, short-lived, SSL certificates allowed a vast amount of individuals and companies to secure their web applications at no cost. With this service, the necessary infrastructure would need to exist, and to that end, a plethora of applications sprung up that fit the SSL-issuing needs.

One of the most common utilities is that of CertBot , which can work well, but another open-source application that is available is acme.sh . This is an entirely shell-based ACME (the protocol used by LetsEncrypt for issuing SSL certificates) client. With a lot of advanced functionality built-in, this client allows for complex configurations.

The easiest way to install [acme.sh](<http://acme.sh>) is the following, which downloads and executes the script from here, https://raw.githubusercontent.com/acmesh-official/acme.sh/master/acme.sh .

curl <https://get.acme.sh> | sh

The source for that site is located here, if you would like to verify what the actual script is doing

The installation will download and move the files to ~/.acme.sh , and install an alias into your ~/.bashrc file. Additionally, a cron job will be installed if available.

First Steps

A lot of how you use [acme.sh](<http://acme.sh>) depends on the method and application that you are requesting the certificate for. Acme.sh offers many different methods to actually request a certificate such as:

Webroot mode

Standalone mode

Standalone tls-alpn mode

Apache mode

Nginx mode

DNS mode

DNS alias mode

Stateless mode

In this article, I’m going to demonstrate two different ways to request a certificate. I am including web server configurations for both NGINX and Apache, which uses the Webroot method. The DNS mode method uses a configuration file to create CNAME records that are used to verify the domain, instead of creating a file on the file system.

Web Server Configuration

NGINX LetsEncrypt Configuration

NGINX makes it easy to create a shared configuration to use when using the webroot method of requesting a certificate.

letsencrypt.conf

It is recommended to create a standalone configuration that can be included as needed in the vhost configurations, like so: include /etc/nginx/letsencrypt.conf

# Rule for legitimate ACME Challenge requests (like /.well-known/acme-challenge/xxxxxxxxx) # We use ^~ here, so that we don't check other regexes (for speed-up). We actually MUST cancel # other regex checks, because in our other config files have regex rule that denies access to files with dotted names. location ^~ /.well-known/acme-challenge/ { # Set correct content type. According to this: # <https://community.letsencrypt.org/t/using-the-webroot-domain-verification-method/1445/29> # Current specification requires "text/plain" or no content header at all. # It seems that "text/plain" is a safe option. default_type "text/plain"; } # Direct access returns a 404 location = /.well-known/acme-challenge/ { return 404; }

Apache

Much like NGINX, Apache can create a separate configuration file. An example of this configuration is shown below.

/etc/apache2/conf-available/letsencrypt.conf

In this case, the Apache configuration is specific to the virtual host due to the need to include the disk location. The following is a common location, but it may be differ depending on your specific configuration.

Alias /.well-known/acme-challenge/ "/var/www/html/.well-known/acme-challenge/" <Directory "/var/www/html/"> AllowOverride None Options MultiViews Indexes SymLinksIfOwnerMatch IncludesNoExec Require method GET POST OPTIONS </Directory>

DNS Configuration

In this article, I am demonstrating the DNS mode using Cloudflare, as it offers extremely quick DNS changes and works exceptionally well with this method.

Acme.sh uses two environmental variables for the dns_cf method: CF_Key and CF_Email . To include this in your environment upon startup, you can include this config within your .bashrc file.

It may not be readily apparent, but there is a preceding space before each export command, which generally ensures that they won’t be read into history, just in case.

export CF_Key="#########..." export CF_Email="cfaccount@email.com"

Issue Certificate via Webroot Method

When issuing the following command, two domains are defined in a single certificate. This is to make sure that when either hostname is requested (and often redirected to the canonical one), the request will still be protected by a secure connection.

acme.sh --issue -d example.com -d www.example.com -w /var/www/html

Issued certificates are in /.acme.sh/acme.sh/{domain_name}

Issue Certificate via DNS Method

When using the DNS-issuing method, a temporary txt record is created via the Cloudflare API, and LetsEncrypt verifies the domain using that temporary record. This is a cleaner method, as no webroot configuration is needed.

# Multiple Domains acme.sh --issue --dns dns_cf -d example.com -d www.example.com

Issued certificates are in /.acme.sh/acme.sh/{domain_name}

Renewing Certificate

By default, Acme.sh, will create a cronjob like the following entry:

48 0 * * * "/home/user/.acme.sh/acme.sh" --cron --home "/home/user/.acme.sh" > /dev/null

To force a renewal, you can issue the following command, which will use the same issuing method as originally used:

acme.sh --renew -d example.com -d www.example.com

Removing Certificates

If you no longer want to renew a certificate, it’s very easy to remove. This does not remove the certificate from the disk, though. To do that, you will need to navigate to ~/.acme.sh/ and remove the directory containing the certificates.

acme.sh --remove -d example.com -d www.example.com

This does allow one to clean up the certificates that are set up for renewal, which you can check by listing the certificates like so:

acme.sh --list

Conclusion

LetsEncrypt offers an excellent and easy-to-use service for provisioning SSL certificates for use in websites. Creating a secure website is easier than ever, and using the acme.sh client means you have complete control over how this occurs on your web server.

With a number of different methods to obtain a certificate, even very secure methods, such as a delegated domain, allows one to properly retrieve the needed certificates.