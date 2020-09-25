How To Package and Transfer Docker Images From One Server to Another

If you’ve built a Docker image on your development machine, and want to deploy it on a server, you could use a Docker registry, but Docker also has tools for saving images to files, and loading them on a different server.

You Don’t Need A Container Registry

Usually, to transfer a build of a container (called an image) to a remote server, you use a Docker container registry. This is by far the best method—it’s a single point of authority, making it easy to distribute updates across multiple servers. This doesn’t require you to make the container public either; there are plenty of great private container registries, such as Google’s GCR and AWS’s ECS. The Docker Hub even support private repositories. If you’re simply concerned about privacy, switch to a private registry and continue using docker push and docker pull .

However, for those looking to do it the old fashioned way, the Docker CLI contains some tools for saving images to files, and loading them on a remote server.

To save an image, you can use docker save , specifying an output file, and then specify an image name and tag:

docker save -o ./savedimage imagename:tag

If you don’t specify a tag, Docker will package all tags.

This will serialize and save a copy of the image under the output file. The image is stored as a tarfile. If you’d like to save it as a tar.gz , you can omit the -o flag and pipe the output to gzip :

docker save imagename:tag | gzip > savedimage.tar.gz

You can then take this file and scp or FTP copy to the target server. Once it’s there, you can use docker load to import it again:

docker load -i savedimage

This will make the image available on the target system as if you had ran docker build . -t imagename . You can use it just like a locally build image with docker container run :

docker container run imagename