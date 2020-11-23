CloudSavvy IT is Looking for New Writers

Think you have the perfect combination of IT knowledge and writing skills? We’re looking for a few experienced writers to join our team.

What We’re Looking for

We are looking for experienced freelance writers to cover the complicated and ever-changing world of IT, and present complex solutions in a way that’s easy to understand for both new and experienced readers.

We’re looking for writers with specific expertise in at least a few of the following fields. General Linux/Windows system administration experience is expected.

Experience running system deployments on cloud services (AWS, Azure, GCP, DO)

Solutions architecture, the ability to design and deploy appropriate services to meet a business need

DevOps, Agile development

Docker & Containers

Machine learning, big data computing

Cybersecurity

Database administration

Cloud-based web hosting

Programming & software development

If you have expert knowledge of one or more of these fields and want to share your skills with our readers, you might be a good fit for CSIT. On top of these specific fields, all of our writers should have the following qualities:

You must be able to write tips, how-to articles, and explainers about complex systems and topics that are clear and easy to understand to new readers.

You must be creative, and have the ability to generate article ideas, take suggestions, and make topics interesting and exciting.

You must be at least 18 years old and have your own computer.

You must have solid English writing skills.

You should have some basic screenshot and image editing chops.

Here’s a couple of our previous articles so you can get an idea of what we’re looking for in terms of quality and content. Please make sure to look through these before you decide to apply:

These are just a few recent examples, but they are all solid articles that we’re proud of.

How to Apply

Send an email to jobs@howtogeek.com with the subject CloudSavvy IT Writer and include the following in your email:

Explain why your IT skills are worth our reader’s attention.

Your name and location.

A brief overview of the topics you are familiar with.

Any previous work experience you have with both writing and/or blogging and professional IT.

Whether or not you are currently employed, and what you do if you are.

Most Important: We want a writing sample. If you have previous writing to showcase, particularly of the how-to or explainer variety, include a link to it in your email. If you have a personal blog, a forum account, or a commenter account from anywhere, feel free to include that as well.

We don’t have normal office hours, or even an office, so you can be located anywhere–this is strictly a telecommuting job.