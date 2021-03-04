Using shellcheck to Find and Fix Scripting Bugs

Shellcheck is a great script analysis tool for the Linux shell which can be used to detect common programming mistakes. Shellcheck analyses scripts, and informs about errors and warnings, alike to what a compiler would do.

What Is shellcheck?

If you have been a Linux Bash developer for a while, you have likely found a good number of bugs in your own scripts, or the scripts of others. Introducing bugs into code is bound to happen when humans are developing code. Even the best developers may once in a while miss a unforeseen complexity or caveat in their code.

In Bash, there is no real compiler as there is for example in C++. There are however a set of tools which can help greatly when developing Bash scripts. Once such a tool is shellcheck. This fine utility will parse a Bash script file and make recommendations based on what is found during it’s analysis. It is a bit like having a compiler for Bash.

Tools like shellcheck differ in their operation from other runtime tools, like for example executing a script with bash -x to see each and every command in the script being executed, and that in real time. The reason is that shellcheck will analyze the script (file) without actually executing it, again alike to what a compiler would do.

For more information on bash -x , you may like to read Bash Automation and Scripting Basics (Part 3), which is a part of the Bash Automation and Scripting Basics 3 part series.

Installing shellcheck

To install shellcheck on your Debian/Apt based Linux distribution (Like Ubuntu and Mint), execute the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt install shellcheck

To install shellcheck on your RedHat/Yum based Linux distribution (Like RHEL, Centos and Fedora), execute the following command in your terminal:

sudo yum install shellcheck

Running shellcheck

Once we have installed shellcheck, we can do a simple test with a broken script. First we define our script test.sh as follows:

#!/bin/wash echo 'Bash is not wash echo More errors for me" if [ -d ./directory }; than echo 'sure! < start fif

How many bugs can you find? (Tip: there are 8!).

Let’s next see what shellcheck makes of this code:

shellcheck test.sh

Immediately on the first line it finds an issue with the shebang specification. If you haven’t heard of shebang yet, please checkout our Bash Automation and Scripting Basics Part 1 article. Our pun shebang line #!/bin/wash should be #!/bin/bash . Let’s fix this. Issue 1/8 fixed!

We will also at the same time fix the other two issues immediately recognized by shellcheck: Did you forget to close this single quoted string? for the second line: spot on! Issue 2/8 fixed. For the third issue there is a little confusion as to our/the developers intent for shellcheck, and this is to be expected, as the ' on line 2 opens a string which is only terminated on line 5 when another ' is seen!

As this third issue is thus a result of the second issue, this run will allow us to fix two issues for the time being. Our script now looks like this:

#!/bin/bash echo 'Bash is not wash' echo More errors for me" if [ -d ./directory }; than echo 'sure! < start fif

Let’s run shellcheck on this again after making the corrections and see what the output is.

In this instance, shellcheck sees that a " is opened on line 3 (even though it is at the end of the line, it is actually an opening double quote as such), and that even at script end (note the line 8 indication, which does not exist in our 6-line script with a single empty line after the last line. Let’s clean up this empty line, and fix the double quoting issue at the start of line 3, which can now be readily understood. Issue 3/8 fixed!

Our script now looks like this:

#!/bin/bash echo 'Bash is not wash' echo "More errors for me" if [ -d ./directory }; than echo 'sure! < start fif

Re-running shellcheck (note how similar again these steps are to using a compiler in other coding languages):

Could not be clearer; The mentioned syntax error was in this if expression and Expected test to end here. We shall do as suggested and change the } to ] , making the line read if [ -d ./directory ]; than . Issue 4/8 fixed! We reran shellcheck and are now presented with the following:

Another single quote issue. We already know how to fix these. Let’s change echo 'sure! < start to echo 'sure!' < start (issue 5/8 fixed!) and rerun shellcheck once more:

Interesting at first, we see that shellcheck is unable to parse a line. Whereas this may look like a shortcoming in shellcheck, reading a bit further we see that somewhere a then is missing. Aha! We placed than instead of then . What a careless mistake 😉 Easily fixed (issue 6/8 fixed!). Our script now looks like this:

#!/bin/bash echo 'Bash is not wash' echo "More errors for me" if [ -d ./directory ]; then echo 'sure!' < start fif

And another shellcheck run provides us with another helpful bit of information:

We have a missing fi ! Aha, yes, fif will not do. We change fif to fi on the last line of the script (issue 7/8) fixed and run shellcheck once more!

A redirection issue. I honestly did not expect shellcheck to also pickup on this mistake, as < can be used in Bash also, but it sure did. Indeed our redirection was intended to be > instead of < . Issue 8/8 – all issues – fixed! This brings us to the final script

#!/bin/bash echo 'Bash is not wash' echo "More errors for me" if [ -d ./directory ]; then echo 'sure!' > start fi

Let’s see what shellcheck thinks of it now.

Perfect! And the script runs perfectly, from the first execution.

If you review the output of the various shellcheck commands you will also notice another very handy feature of shellcheck, especially for beginners: a set of hyperlinks (website links) are displayed, which are mouse-clickable from within the terminal window, or you can select (if necessary) > right-click to copy and then paste into a browser. Clicking on such a link will take you to the shellcheck GitHub project.

In a Rush?

If you want to quickly check only the most significant options, you may like to have a look at the --severity={SEVERITY} option, where you would replace {SEVERITY} with one out of error, warning, info, style .

Thus is you are only looking for errors and warnings, you would use --severity=warning (which includes higher levels, in this case being only error ) as an option to shellcheck .

Wrapping up

If there are no issues with logic in a script, running shellcheck before executing the script and fixing all issues seen will ensure a quasi-perfect run on first go. You may even be able to use shellcheck in that coding challenge for your next live Bash coding interview! In this article we explored various issues which could arise in scripts and how shellcheck handles them.

Enjoy bug-free scripts!