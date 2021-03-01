What Is Covariance and Contravariance in Programming?

Covariance and contravariance are terms which describe how a programming language handles subtypes. The variance of a type determines whether its subtypes can be used interchangeably with it.
Variance is a concept that can seem opaque until a concrete example is provided. Let’s consider a base type
Animal with a subtype of
Dog.
interface Animal { public function walk() : void; } interface Dog extends Animal { public function bark() : void; }
All “Animals” can walk, but only “Dogs” can bark. Now, let’s consider what happens when this object hierarchy is used in our application.
Wiring Interfaces Together
Since every
Animal can walk, we can create a generic interface that exercises any
Animal.
interface AnimalController { public function exercise(Animal $Animal) : void; }
The
AnimalController has an
exercise() method that typehints the
Animal interface.
interface DogRepository { public function getById(int $id) : Dog; }
Now we have a
DogRepository with a method that is guaranteed to return a
Dog.
What happens if we try to use this value with the
AnimalController?
$AnimalController -> exercise($DogRepository -> getById(1));
This is permissible in languages where covariant parameters are supported.
AnimalController has to receive an
Animal. What we’re passing is actually a
Dog, but it still satisfies the
Animal contract.
This kind of relationship is particularly important when you’re extending classes. We might want a generic
AnimalRepository that retrieves any animal without its species details.
interface AnimalRepository { public function getById(int $id) : Animal; } interface DogRepository extends AnimalRepository { public function getById(int $id) : Dog; }
DogRepository modifies the contract of
AnimalRepository—as callers will get a
Dog instead of an
Animal—but doesn’t fundamentally change it. It’s just being more specific about its return type. A
Dog is still an
Animal. The types are covariant, so
DogRepository‘s definition is acceptable.
Looking at Contravariance
Let’s now consider the inverse example. It might be desirable to have a
DogController, which alters the way in which “Dogs” are exercised. Logically, this could still extend the
AnimalController interface. However, in practice, most languages won’t allow you to override
exercise() in the necessary way.
interface AnimalController { public function exercise(Animal $Animal) : void; } interface DogController extends AnimalController { public function exercise(Dog $Dog) : void; }
In this example,
DogController has specified that
exercise() only accepts a
Dog. This conflicts with the upstream definition in
AnimalController, which permits any “Animal” to be passed. To satisfy the contract,
DogController must, therefore, also accept any
Animal.
At first glance, this can seem confusing and unhelpful. The reasoning behind this restriction becomes more clear when you’re typehinting against
AnimalController:
function exerciseAnimal( AnimalController $AnimalController, AnimalRepository $AnimalRepository, int $id) : void { $AnimalController -> exercise($AnimalRepository -> getById($id)); }
The problem is that
AnimalController could be an
AnimalController or a
DogController—our method isn’t to know which interface implementation it’s using. This is down to the same rules of covariance which were useful earlier.
As
AnimalController might be a
DogController, there’s now a serious runtime bug awaiting discovery.
AnimalRepository always returns an
Animal, so if
$AnimalController is a
DogController, the application is going to crash. The
Animal type is too vague to pass to the
DogController
exercise() method.
It’s worth noting that languages that support method overloading would accept
DogController. Overloading permits you to define multiple methods with the same name, provided that they have different signatures (They have different parameter and/or return types.).
DogController would have an extra
exercise() method that only accepted “Dogs.” However, it would also need to implement the upstream signature accepting any “Animal.”
Handling Variance Issues
All of the above can be summarised by saying that function return types are allowed to be covariant, while argument types should be contravariant. This means that a function may return a more specific type than the interface defines. It may also accept a more abstract type as an argument (although most popular programming languages don’t implement this).
You most often encounter variance issues while working with generics and collections. In these scenarios, you often want an
AnimalCollection and a
DogCollection. Should
DogCollection extend
AnimalCollection?
Here’s what these interfaces could look like:
interface AnimalCollection { public function add(Animal $a) : void; public function getById(int $id) : Animal; } interface DogCollection extends AnimalCollection { public function add(Dog $d) : void; public function getById(int $id) : Dog; }
Looking first at
getById(),
Dog is a subtype of
Animal. The types are covariant, and covariant return types are allowed. This is acceptable. We observe the variance issue again with
add() though—
DogCollection must allow any
Animal to be added in order to satisfy the
AnimalCollection contract.
This issue is usually best addressed by making the collections immutable. Only allow new items to be added in the collection’s constructor. You can then eliminate the
add() method altogether, making
AnimalCollection a valid candidate for
DogCollection to inherit from.
Other Forms of Variance
Besides covariance and contravariance, you may also come across the following terms:
- Bivariant: A type system is bivariant if both covariance and contravariance simultaneously apply to a type relationship. Bivariance was used by TypeScript for its parameters prior to TypeScript 2.6
- Variant: Types are variant if either covariance or contravariance applies.
- Invariant: Any types that are not variant.
You’ll usually be working with covariant or contravariant types. In terms of class inheritance, a type B is covariant with a type A if it extends A. A type B is contravariant with a type A if it’s the ancestor to B.
Conclusion
Variance is a concept that explains the limitations within type systems. Usually, you only need to remember that covariance is accepted in return types, whereas contravariance is used for parameters.
The rules of variance arise from the Liskov substitution principle. This states that you should be able to replace instances of a class with instances of its subclasses without altering any of the properties of the wider system. That means that if Type B extends Type A, instances of
A may be substituted with instances of
B.
Using our example above means that we must be able to substitute
Animal with
Dog, or
AnimalController with
DogController. Here, we see again why
DogController cannot override
exercise() to only accept Dogs—we’d no longer be able to substitute
AnimalController with
DogController, as consumers currently passing an
Animal would now need to provide a
Dog instead. Covariance and contravariance enforce the LSP and ensure consistent standards of behavior.